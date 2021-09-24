Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 50-year-old Ludhiana man held for desecrating Gutka Sahib
others

50-year-old Ludhiana man held for desecrating Gutka Sahib

In yet another incident of sacrilege, torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found scattered in a vacant plot in Amarjit Colony on Wednesday evening
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Rakesh Kumar, a 50-year-old Ludhiana man, tore pages of the Gutka Sahib and scattered them in a vacant plot. (Representative photo)

In yet another incident of sacrilege, torn pages of the Gutka Sahib were found scattered in a vacant plot in Amarjit Colony on Wednesday evening.

Rakesh Kumar, 50, of Amarjit Colony has been arrested for sacrilege.

The torn pages were spotted by Fateh Singh, a resident of the same colony. It was found that Rakesh had dumped two Gutkas - Japji Sahib and Dukh Bhanjani Sahib in the plot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east), Davinder Chaudhary, said a case has been registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tibba Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Land auction scam: Replace Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief, demand BJP leaders

Ludhiana: Licensed weapons stolen from house of head of traffic marshals

Gang of thieves busted, 48 cases registered against accused in Pune

Ashu conducts surprise inspection at Ludhiana MC office to check punctuality
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP