50-year-old man held for raping minor in Prayagraj

The Khuldabad police here arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter. The accused had been sexually abusing the minor for the past three months and the case came to light after the minor girl became pregnant. An FIR has been registered against the accused under POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and other relevant sections of the IPC and he has been arrested on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, a family lives on rent in Akbarpur locality of the city. A 13-year-old girl in the family often used to visit the house of her neighbour. It is alleged that the man raped the girl after luring her on some pretext three months back. Afterwards, he raped the girl on many occasions and threatened her to keep quiet about it, police officials said.

However, on Wednesday night the family took the girl to the doctor after she suddenly fell sick. The family was shocked when the doctor carried out tests and informed them that the girl was pregnant. On being questioned, the girl informed them of her exploitation by the accused following which the family called the police.

SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said an FIR was lodged against the accused under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of IPC and he was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.