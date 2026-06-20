50-year-old man shot dead by neighbours in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 50-year-old man was shot dead following a heated argument with two of his neighbours at Achheja, Greater Noida, on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The exact motive behind the murder will be revealed after the arrest of the suspects, said police.

A murder case has been registered against the two suspects, who are on the run, they added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified the deceased as Jeewan Kishore, 50, a resident of Achheja village in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area. He was involved in the dairy business.

“Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, two neighbours approached Kishore’s house and called him out. About half an hour later, the victim’s family heard a gunshot and found him lying near the house,” said Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Police were alerted, and they found him dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the deceased and the suspects were close friends and used to hang out together,” the officer said, adding that the deceased’s family members have been unable to point to any dispute between them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The exact motive behind the murder will be revealed after the arrest of the suspects,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The exact motive behind the murder will be revealed after the arrest of the suspects,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Five teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, and a probe is underway, he added.