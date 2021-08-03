51 cases filed in 2021-22 so far for misusing online study platforms: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday warned of stringent action against anti-social activities and cybercrimes associated with attempts to misuse the online study platforms meant for children. Addressing the state assembly, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader said that although the cyber sector has multiple positive aspects, it is lately being misused by anti-social elements for committing offences and misleading children.

“One such intervention was the hacking of online classes by creating fake IDs and uploading obscene conversations and videos to the (social media) groups in which children, teachers and parents are members,” Vijayan said, adding that ensuring “uncompromising security” is the need of the hour.

The chief minister also said that police have received as many as 51 such complaints during the ongoing 2021-22 academic year, of which eight were lodged after verification of information and probe into them is underway.

Vijayan’s statements came as a reply to a submission by CPM legislator Sachin Dev on the recent attempts by vested interests to hack into digital study platforms of children.

He further told the assembly that the state government has taken all possible measures to curtail such incidents of misuse though it has only limited control over several online platforms as most of them are foreign-made.

The chief minister said that only in-depth awareness can make children conscious of dangers of cybercrimes and misuse of study portals, and that “it requires our collective effort.”

Notably, in June, Vijayan said that digital devices and internet connectivity would be provided to all students of the state regardless of their monetary and geographical hurdles in order to facilitate online classes during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

He also stated that immediate steps would be adopted to ensure internet for free or at subsidised rate to needy children – as an aim to alleviate the ‘digital divide’ among students in the state. Vijayan said that the internet connectivity issue in tribal and remote regions of Kerala would also be addressed.

“We have already called a meeting of internet service providers in this regard… Our aim is to avoid giving any kind of burden to students and ensure hassle-free environs for their online studies,” he told the state Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)