52-yr-old dies of black fungus infection in pvt hospital

LUCKNOW: A 52-year-old man suffering from black fungus infection died in a private hospital in Chowk area here.

“The Covid positive man was brought to our hospital from Gorakhpur in a serious condition late on May 14 and he died the next day, about 24 hours after he got admitted,” said Dr RK Mishra of SIPS hospital, where the man was admitted.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is an uncommon opportunistic invasive fungal infection which occurs in immunosupressed patients. Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment with steroids are at heightened risk of mucormycosis.

Dr Mishra said, “The eyes and brain of the man were infected with black fungus, and he was put on ventilator support soon after reaching here. Unfortunately, he died during treatment.”

The city has at least 20 black fungus patients under treatment at different medical facilities, including King George’s Medical University where 13 patients are under treatment. Lohia institute also has three black fungus patients. Earlier, death of a suspected black fungus patient, a woman, had been reported in Lucknow.

“We have four other black fungus cases of which two are being treated in OPD and two are admitted. Of the latter two, one has been operated to remove dead tissues,” said Dr Mishra.

Experts said Covid patients with history of diabetes were particularly at risk. “Black fungus is a risk for those Covid patients who have a history of diabetes and are spending long time in hospital for recovery. Any other comorbidity is also a risk factor,” said Dr Suryakant, HoD, respiratory medicine, at the King George’s Medical University.

Chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar did not respond despite repeated calls.