5.6 kg heroin seized in Mizoram, 6 held

others
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Police said they have increased round-the-clock vigil to curb smuggling activities from neighbouring states and countries, which has become rampant in recent years

A woman from Myanmar is among those arrested. (HT Photo)
ByH Lalhlimum

At least six people, including a woman from Myanmar, were arrested in connection with the recovery of over 5.6 kilograms of heroin worth 28 crore at four places in Mizoram’s Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday and Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said that they seized 24 grams of heroin concealed in two soap cases from two people at Khankawn, about 100 km from Champhai. The two alleged peddlers were travelling from Zokhawthar.

The police recovered 156 grams of heroin from a vehicle at Champhai’s Vengsang locality on Thursday morning. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for possessing the contraband concealed in 12 soap cases. The rest of the contraband was recovered at two other places.

Police said that the seized contraband is believed to be smuggled from Myanmar. They added that they have increased round-the-clock vigil to curb smuggling activities from neighbouring states and countries, which has become rampant in recent years.

