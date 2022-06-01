Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 Baghpat cops suspended for dereliction of duty

It is alleged the cops deliberately avoided delivering warrants to the accused, possibly in return of some benefits. Departmental enquiry to be initiated against the suspended cops and incharge of their respective police stations
(Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Five constables and a head constable of Baghpat police were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly not delivering warrants to the accused issued by the courts.

The cops in five police stations were found involved in the malpractice. It is alleged that they deliberately avoided delivering warrants to the accused, possibly in return of some benefits.

SP of Baghpat Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that constable Sarfaraz of Baleni police station, constable Brijesh of Baghpat Kotwali, head constable Dharampal Singh of Chaprauli police station, woman constable Meenakshi of Singhawli Aheer police station, constable Yogesh Kumar of Baraut police station and constable Vikas Kumar of ‘112’ emergency helpline service have been suspended after they were found involved in the malpractice.

SP further said that departmental enquiry would also be initiated against the suspended cops and incharge of their respective police stations.

SP said that he ordered for a confidential investigation into the matter after receiving complaints about the issue. During the two-month long investigation, anomalies were detected in the number of warrants issued and those recorded in the register of the police stations. The mismatch in numbers of both the records exposed the misconduct of the constables and they were suspended, said the official.

Jadaun said that warrants issued by the courts are sent to the police stations. The staff designated to deal with these warrants are responsible to ensure its delivery to the concerned persons after recording it in the registers.

The official admitted that the cops might be doing it in return of some personal benefits or obliging some influential persons and relatives.

He said that cops in Ramala and Chandinagar police stations were found discharging their duties appropriately and therefore they were rewarded with cash prizes.

