6 Bihar workers among 7 dead in Raj factory fire

Of seven people burnt alive in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory in the Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, six are from Bihar, leaving the state in a shock. Meanwhile, some from Bihar are also said to be among critically injured. A firefighter tries to douse a fire at a chemical factory at the Khushkhera-Karouli Industrial Area in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Mintu Paswan, son of Sikardar Paswan, Sujant Paswan, son of Shiv Paswan, Ajit Kumar, son of Surendra, Ravi Kumar, son of Rajdev, Shyam, son of Jaidev, Amresh Paswan, son Krishna Lal - all the residents of East Champaran. However, a seventh victim Shashi Bhushan’s address could not be established at the time of filing this report.

The 22-year-old migrant worker Mintu Paswan had tied the knot with Muskan Paswan only in September last year. Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone from Bhiwadi, Rajkishore Paswan, the deceased’s brother, said that the family came to know about the incident only after one of the workers, Nitesh Kumar, managed to escape from the site and informed them.

“When we rushed there, the entire factory had already turned into a fireball,” Rajkishore said.

Mintu Paswan hailed from Chhota Amawa village under Ghorasahan block in East Champaran district of Bihar.

A pall of grief and morning gripped the villages of the victims and their houses were filled with constant wailing when Hindustan Times approached to speak to their relatives.

Guddu Paswan, brother-in-law of another victim Sujant Paswan, said that he got to know from the local district administration in Rajasthan that his brother-in-law was working in a fire-cracker factory and was trapped in the factory after a fire broke out there.

“Two years have elapsed since we visited our native village. We all were planning to celebrate this year’s Holi in our village in Bihar,” said Guddu Paswan, who also works as a labourer in Rajasthan.

Manish Kumar, the superintendent of police (SP), Khairthal-Tijara, who has a jurisdiction over the site of the incident, said that identities of the six of deceased had been established. “While the identity of one of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, six hail from Motihari district (reads East Champaran) of Bihar,” the SP said.

When contacted, East Champaran’s district magistrate (DM) Saurabh Jorwal said, “A list of the deceased has been received. Addresses of two of them have been established so far.”