others

6 held with multiple drugs in Mumbai

One accused is a Nigerian. NCB seized 165 grams of mephedrone, 20 blots of LSD and 8 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets from the 6 accused
By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:59 AM IST
HT Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted several raids in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and arrested six people, including a foreign national, and seized 165 grams of mephedrone, 20 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) and 8 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets from them.

A team of NCB officials raided a spot in Mahim on Sunday and nabbed a man and a woman. On searching them, the team found 105 grams (commercial quantity) of mephedrone from their possession, said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of NCB.

“It has been observed during our drives that teenage girls are being used as peddlers for drug trafficking”, said Wankhede.

Another raid was conducted at Dhokali in Thane (West), where a person was nabbed with MDMA tablets and 20 blots (0.5 gram) of LSD. After questioning the three accused from Mahim and Thane, an NCB team raided a flat in Andheri (West) and recovered 57 grams (commercial quantity) of mephedrone from a man and a woman.

The fourth raid was conducted early on Monday at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. The team identified the drug peddler as per information gathered through reliable sources. But when the team went to nab him, he tried to flee to the forest. The officers chased for around 1.5km and managed to arrest Kenneth Ezi, a Nigerian national. NCB allegedly recovered 200 grams of mephedrone from him, said Wankhede.

All the accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

IND
