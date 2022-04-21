6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector.
Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said.
April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
Those seeking date extension for online form submission said that was required as they failed to submit the form due to alleged slow functioning of the UPPSC server during the last few days.
However, UPPSC secretary, Jagdish said there is no scope to extend the last date.
UPPSC records show that by April 12, the last date of submission of online fees, 84,135 candidates had deposited the fees. About 76,927 candidates submitted their forms online on the same day.
On April 16, the last day of submitting the online application, 7,334 candidates finally submitted their forms. The commission cited this data to state that if there was a problem with the server so many students could not have submitted online applications.
Though more than 6 lakh candidates have applied for PCS-2022, this number is less than last year when 6,91,173 aspirants had filled the online form for PCS-2021.
UPPSC had started accepting online applications for PCS-2022 from March 16 and had set April 12 as the last date for submitting the fee and April 16 as the last date for submission of the applications.
There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (home guards), among others.
UPPSC had made clear that number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease. PCS (preliminary) examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12 while the PCS (mains) exam-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.
