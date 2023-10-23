6 MBBS students debarred from Hardoi Med College hostel over ragging

LUCKNOW Following a formal complaint of ragging, six second-year MBBS students at Autonomous State Medical College in Hardoi have been temporarily barred from hostel facilities. Dr Arya Desh Dipak, the college’s principal, said, “The complaint was submitted to the anti-ragging cell in New Delhi. We established a five-member committee, comprising three faculty members, a police officer, and one member from the community, to conduct the investigation.”

Representational photo (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both the witnesses and the accused students were called upon to provide in-camera statements. Dr Dipak mentioned, “Although the committee couldn’t find concrete evidence against the accused students, they have been debarred from accessing hostel facilities for the entire academic session since their names were mentioned in the complaint.”

The incident, as described by the complainant in an email to the anti-ragging cell, occurred in the boys’ hostel, where first-year students had been assigned rooms. According to the committee’s decision, the students debarred from hostel access will be prohibited from entering the premises for a period of six months. Any violation of this will lead to the committee considering more severe actions against them.

Dr Dipak affirmed, “We have heightened security and vigilance for first-year students. We anticipate that, within six months, the incoming batch of students will gradually gain confidence, reducing the likelihood of such incidents on campus.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardoi Medical College, established in 2021, offers 100 MBBS seats. The state of Uttar Pradesh boasts 65 medical colleges, with 35 in the public sector and 30 in the private sector. The state government is actively working to establish one medical college in each district, leading to the upgrade of several district-level hospitals into medical colleges.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON