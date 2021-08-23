Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 more Covid deaths in HP

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,334. (HT File)

With 114 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, Himachal’s total case tally rose to 2,11,746 while the death toll mounted to 3,553 after six patients succumbed to the conagion.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported in Shimla, 24 in Mandi, 22 in Chamba, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kangra, eight in Hamirpur, three in Una, and one each in Bilaspur, Kullu and Sirmaur.

The active came down to 2,074 while recoveries reached 2,06,094 after 310 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,334, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,312 and 26,635 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,519 cases, Sirmaur 15,419, Hamirpur 15,071, Una 13,512, Bilaspur 13,291, Chamba 13,286, Kullu 9,406, Kinnaur 3,371 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,855.

