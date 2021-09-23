Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
6 tribal students from Jharkhand get selected to study abroad on scholarship

The awardees of the scholarship would be entitled to complete coverage including stay, food, tuition fees and other miscellaneous expenses.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and welfare minister Champai Soren will felicitate the students of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme and their parents at a special event here on Thursday, officials said.

In one of its kind initiatives by the state government, the overseas scholarship scheme has been rolled out for the scheduled tribe category students from Jharkhand to pursue higher studies in the universities of England and Ireland.

The awardees of the scholarship would be entitled to complete coverage including stay, food, tuition fees and other miscellaneous expenses including travel.

“Under this scheme, every year 10 students will be selected from the Scheduled Tribes category residing in Jharkhand. For the first cohort of the scholarship, six students have been selected who are going to begin their study programmes in 5 different universities of England in September,” an official said.

The scheme was approved by the Hemant Soren cabinet in December last year. After the notification of the scheme, applications were subsequently invited from prospective students of the scholarship scheme on 7 March 2021. This year, 6 students were selected for receipt of a scholarship to study in England, an official said.

Among the selected students, Hercules Singh Munda is going to pursue an MA degree at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. Ajitesh Murmu is going to study Masters in Architecture at the University College of London.

Akanksha Mery has been selected for an MSc course in climate change science and management at Loughborough University while Dinesh Bhagat will pursue MSc in climate change, development and policy at the University of Sussex.

Apart from this, Anjana Pratima Dungdung has been selected for an MSc programme at the University of Warwick and Priya Murmu will pursue an MA in creative writing and the writing industries at Loughborough University.

