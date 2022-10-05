Home / Cities / Others / 6 youth drown in Ganga in Knp, 1 dead post rescue

6 youth drown in Ganga in Knp, 1 dead post rescue

others
Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Six teenagers drowned in river Ganga near Kothi Ghat in Bilhaur on Tuesday

6 youth drown in Ganga in Knp, 1 dead post rescue (File)
6 youth drown in Ganga in Knp, 1 dead post rescue (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Six teenagers drowned in river Ganga near Kothi Ghat in Bilhaur on Tuesday.

Local divers fished out one of them, who was later declared dead. He was identified as Saurabh Singh, 17.

“Search operation was on for the remaining five, including four girls,” police said.

All of them had come to Kanpur from Farrukhabad to attend the inauguration of a shop on Araul-Makanpur road. On Tuesday Anushka alias Divya, 15 of Bairi, Kalyanpur Kanpur, Saurabh Singh, 17 of Farrukhabad, Tanushka 17, her sister Anushka, 13, (Kanpur), Shrishti, Gauri and three others went to Kothi Ghat on Tuesday.

Shrishti and Gauri stayed back while others went into the water.

Shrishti told the police that Tanushka went a bit far and started drowning. Seeing her struggle and cry out for help, others rushed to her rescue but got swept away by the powerful river current.

After girls raised an alarm, local divers jumped in the river and managed to rescue Saurabh, who was later declared dead in the hospital.

Police said all the police stations up to Fatehpur have been alerted. “Rescue teams including divers and cops and locals on boats were looking for the remaining five that include four girls,” police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out