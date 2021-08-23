6 yrs on, GMADA fails to approve layout plan to develop Sector 90

Even after six years of land acquisition, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has failed to approve the layout plan to develop Sector 90, situated near Lakhnaur village in Mohali.

Around 700 allottees, who have got letters of intent (LoI), are still awaiting possession. In 2015, GMADA had acquired 229 acres under a land pooling scheme, of which around 70 acres was under litigation till February this year.

A senior GMADA official, who is dealing with the project, said, “Our layout plan is ready but some area near Lakhnaur is under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, on which we have to carry out afforestation first. We are hopeful of doing it in coming days.”

Gurjot Singh, a resident of Lakhnaur and one of the allottees, said, “Even after six years, 700 allottees are waiting for possession while the nearby sectors are all developed. We request the authorities concerned to expedite work on developing Sector 90.”

Under land pooling, farmers were offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land, he said.

As per the plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres. Residential plots measuring 100 to 500 square yards will come up over 29 acres, commercial sites will come up over 14 acres and 11 acres will be earmarked for institutions. Parks will be developed over eight acres, waterworks will take up two acres and roads will be constructed over 28 acres.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said: “We are waiting for the layout plans from the town planning wing, following which we will start the process of seeking environment clearance. We are hopeful of starting the development soon. Sector 90 is a prime location for residential end-users, commercial real estate markets, and investors,” he said.