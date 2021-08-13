Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 60% cases under anti-drug STF lodged from Ludhiana
others

60% cases under anti-drug STF lodged from Ludhiana

The anti-drug special task force (STF) has arrested more peddlers from Ludhiana city as compared to other cities of Ludhiana and Ferozepur Range in the past four and a half years
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Out of the total 405 cases lodged by the STF in the past 4.5 years, 245 were from Ludhiana city (Representative photo)

The anti-drug special task force (STF) has arrested more peddlers from Ludhiana city as compared to other cities of Ludhiana and Ferozepur Range in the past four and a half years. Around 60.5% of the cases lodged by the STF were from Ludhiana city.

The STF, which was formed in March 2017, has lodged 405 cases of drug peddling till August 10, 2021, and arrested 695 accused from Ludhiana, Khanna, Jagraon, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ferozepur, Tarntaran, Moga, Faridkot, Fazilka, and Abohar. Out of the total 405 cases, 245 were lodged in Ludhiana city.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in charge, STF Ludhiana Range, said in the past four and a half years, the STF has recovered a total of 280 kg of heroin.

Apart from it, the STF has recovered 1,334 kg of poppy husk, including 445 kg that was recovered from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his accomplices on August 6.

The STF has also recovered 57kg of opium, 13 kg of narcotic powder, 1.362 kg of cannabis, 550 gm of smack, 223 kg of hashish, 34.10 lakh intoxicant pills, capsules, injections, and syrups, 3.07 crore drug money, and 5,000 US dollars.

The inspector added that the STF has also arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and recovered 12 AK-74 rifles, 12 pistols, 2 revolvers, and 423 bullets.

