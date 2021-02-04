60 Covid vaccination centres in Thane; KDMC aims to complete phase 2 by February 15

Thane district will have around 60 Covid-19 vaccination centres starting from the end of this week, up from its current count of 46 centres. The district health authority has started including private mid-level hospitals as vaccination centres. Around 60,842 health and frontline workers have registered so far across Thane district, of which around 34,000 are vaccinated.

Thane district started the immunisation drive with 23 vaccination centres, and some of the municipal corporations have also managed to vaccinate more than the planned target till now. The second phase of immunising frontline workers like police personnel and civic staff started on Thursday.

Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane zilla parishad, said, “We are gradually working on increasing the number of vaccination centres across the district. Moreover, we are setting up additional teams of vaccinators at each centre. This will help increase the number of immunisations. Those who have already registered on the CoWIN portal can walk into any centre across the district to get themselves vaccinated. There are various such measures undertaken to ensure that we reach out to more beneficiaries and increase the number of vaccinations across the district.”

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will vaccinate 5,116 frontline workers who have registered till date. So far, of the registered 8,000 health workers, KDMC has managed to vaccinate 3,500 since the vaccination programme began. KDMC has plans to complete vaccination of frontline and health workers by February 15.

“The number of registered health workers were 5,000 earlier, which increased to 8,000 after many more people showed a willingness to get vaccinated. The list of registered frontline workers is 5,116, which will also increase in the coming days,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. The civic body has now included private centres for the vaccination programme, however, the inoculation itself will be done by trained municipal staff.

“We will start vaccinations at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli from Thursday. Space will be provided by the hospital, while the manpower to carry out the vaccinations will be ours. In the coming days, more private centres will be selected,” added Panpatil.

BNCMC workers to get immunised on Thursday

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has also issued a notification directing all its civic workers and officials to be present for the vaccination on Thursday at the designated centres.

“The vaccination for municipal workers and officials will start from Thursday, till all of them are vaccinated. We have made it compulsory for them to visit the centres and take the dosage. The vaccinations will be carried out at three centres,” said KR Kharat, medical health officer, BNCMC.

NMMC begins second phase of vaccination

On the first day of the second phase, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) vaccinated 195 Covid-19 frontline workers. The target of the first day of phase 2 was to vaccinate 300 people, of which 65% turned up. In phase 1, NMMC had 23,480 healthcare workers registered on the CoWin app, of which 7,926 have been vaccinated till Wednesday. The target of phase 1, till Wednesday, was to vaccinate 9,400 beneficiaries, of which 84% have turned up till now. For phase 2, around 9,400 frontline workers have been registered.

