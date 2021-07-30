Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 60 fresh corona casesin UP, four deaths
others

60 fresh corona casesin UP, four deaths

LUCKNOW: For the first time in the month of July, Uttar Pradesh reported more fresh Covid cases on Thursday than the number of patients who recovered on the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:43 AM IST
There were 60 new cases and 44 recoveries, according to the details from the state health department. Total Covid cases in the state reached 1708373 while the death toll touched 22752 with four fresh fatalities reported on Thursday.

There were 60 new cases and 44 recoveries, according to the details from the state health department. Total Covid cases in the state reached 1708373 while the death toll touched 22752 with four fresh fatalities reported on Thursday.

“The number of active cases under treatment in the state is now 787. Seven districts have zero active cases,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information in a press conference during the day.

“In 41 districts, there were no new Covid cases while 34 districts reported fresh cases in single digit,” he said.

“Lucknow has till now reported 238565 Covid cases of which 235862 have recovered and the recovery rate in Lucknow is 98.86%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The recovery rate in the state is 96.62%. Four deaths were reported in the state, two in Prayagraj and one each in Gorakhpur and Amethi.

