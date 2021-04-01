Home / Cities / Others / 60-year-old farmer kills drunk nephew in Mohali’s Mullanpur
others

60-year-old farmer kills drunk nephew in Mohali’s Mullanpur

Was an enraged over his nephew’s alcoholism and attacked him with a floor scrap when he arrived home in an inebriated condition again, say police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:35 PM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Angered by his alcoholism, a 60-year-old farmer allegedly murdered his nephew with a floor scraper in Ferozepur Bangar village near Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Following the attack, the accused, Surjit Singh, fled the scene.

The victim, Randhir Singh, 45, worked with the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on contractual basis. He regularly had quarrels with his uncle, Surjit, over his drinking habit, the police said.

On Wednesday, Surjit had just beaten up his daughter, when he saw Randhir come home in an inebriated condition. Infuriated, he picked up a floor scraper used to clear cow dung and attacked Randhir on the head, said sub-inspector Harpal Singh, the investigating officer (IO) in the case.

Randhir was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

“The autopsy was conducted on Thursday, following which the body was handed over to the family members. The accused is on the run,” said the IO said.

Police have lodged an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Randhir’s mother, Satwinder Kaur.

The victim is survived by his wife and three children.

