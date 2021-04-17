60-year-old man beheaded in Faridkot village

Residents of Deep Singh Wala village in Faridkot district found the headless body of a 60-year-old man in his house on Saturday. Unidentified miscreants chopped off the head of the victim, Harpal Singh, of the same village and took away the head, police say.

Deputy superintendent of police Satvinder Singh Virk said, “It is a case of murder, where the 60-year-old was beheaded with a sharp-edged weapon inside his house, while asleep. Investigation is on to identify the accused and the motive of the murder. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Faridkot Sadar police station.”