Patient’s jewellery worth 36,000 stolen as she underwent ECG

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old patient was robbed of jewellery worth ₹36,000 when she underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) test at a semi-government hospital in Andheri. A theft case was registered on Monday. HT Image

The patient, Kalavati Yadav, was taken to the hospital on July 11 after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the hospital afterwards.

Yadav’s belonging were handed over in a bag to her husband, who found a mangalsutra and a ring worth ₹36,000 missing from the bag, her son Santosh told the DN Nagar police.

“When she was taken for the test, she was alone with a hospital staffer. I asked the hospital authorities to share the CCTV footage of the time we entered the hospital, in which the missing jewellery is visible. However, they were not in the bag with her other belongings after she changed into the hospital gown,” Santosh said.

He said his father noticed the missing jewellery immediately when the bag was handed to them upon being admitted to the hospital. On asking the hospital administration, he was told they would conduct an internal enquiry and inform him of their conclusions over the next couple of days.

“When I had not heard from them by July 14, I registered a complaint at DN Nagar police station. The administration knows exactly which nurse attended to my mother, but I was not allowed to talk to her,” he said.

