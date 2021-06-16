Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
60-yr-old dies in accidental firing

By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST
A 60-year-old man died in an accidental firing at a wedding ceremony in Gyanpur under Gidha police station late on Tuesday, SHO of Koilwar police station Kunwar Prasad Gupta said.

The police have identified the victim as Vikrama Yadav.

Yadav’s son Chandan Kumar said that at the time of a ritual, a relative gave his rifle to Yadav to keep it safe. Suddenly, the rifle slipped and fell, resulting in accidental firing, in which the victim got hurt.

He was taken to a private clinic in Ara. From there, he was referred to Patna. But the victim died on his way to the hospital.

