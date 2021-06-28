61% of UP’s 3,046 active cases are in home isolation: ACS

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has 3,046 active Covid cases and 61% of these are in home isolation, according to the state health department’s data.

Lucknow has 261 active cases – the maximum in the state. At present, night curfew and weekend Covid restrictions are in place and UP has decided to re-impose Corona Curfew in districts that see over 500 active cases.

“Of the total active cases, 1,868 are in home isolation. The recovery rate in the state is 98.5% while the overall case positivity rate is 3%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Monday.

He said people should take the vaccine dose and follow Covid protocols even after taking the jab.

“Till now, Lucknow has reported 2,38,275 Covid cases, of which 2,35,377 have recovered and the recovery rate is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

UP’s recovery rate is 98.5%. Seventeen districts in the state reported zero fresh cases. Of the total active cases in UP, Mahoba accounts for none. This district was the first to report zero active cases last week. The state government has decided to felicitate districts that report zero active cases for over a week.