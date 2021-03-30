6,282 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

PUNE Pune district reported 6,282 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Tuesday, as per the state health department.

Eleven deaths were reported in the district, with five in Pune rural, four in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 2,72,716 Covid cases and 4,710 deaths, till Tuesday.

Whereas PCMC has reported 1,33,460 cases so far and a total of ,1371 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,21,533 total cases so far and 2,213 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 5,27,709 Covid cases. Of this, 4,61,672 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,343 deaths in the district. At present, there are 57,694 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state Health department, 23,820 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 23,77,127 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 85.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 27,918 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 139 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The Case fatality rate in the state is 1.96%.

Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine.