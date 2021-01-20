64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day

On Tuesday, Day 2 of the immunisation drive, Thane district witnessed a dip in the turnout, as only 63.82 % healthcare workers (HCWs) visited the vaccination centres, as compared to around 79% beneficiaries who received the jab on Day 1 (Saturday).

Around 2,247 HCWs had registered for the vaccination drive for Tuesday, of which only 1,434 were immunised against Covid-19 at the 23 vaccination centres across the district.

“Each centre has capacity to vaccinate 100 people and the process is conducted from 9am to 5pm. Even if each beneficiary takes six minutes for the vaccination process, the eight-hour period is not sufficient for completing the immunisation. We also need to calculate the time taken for lunch breaks or to counsel those who are nervous and had to ensure that none of the registered HCWs are left out. Those who were not immunised on Tuesday, can complete the process the next day,” said Thane district information officer Manisha Pingale.

Saturday’s turnout was higher despite technical glitches in the CoWIN app server, forcing health officers to conduct the registrations manually.

On Tuesday, none of the centres faced any technical glitches and the complete process was conducted online through the CoWIN portal. Of the 1,434 beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Tuesday, none complained of any Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said officials.

Across the district, centres under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) witnessed a 58% turnout, while those under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) immunised 67% of the registered HCWs. On Day 1 of the drive, KDMC centres had seen a 100% turnout. At Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation centres, 65% of the registered HCWs were vaccinated, while in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, 59% people turned up for the process.

Similarly, the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation saw 53% turnout, while the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation had 85% beneficiaries. Thane’s rural areas immunised 65% HCWs on the second day of the vaccination.

