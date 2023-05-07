Assam: Man found dead after his intimate video with college girl surfaces online

A 65-year-old man in Assam’s Jorhat district allegedly died by suicide after his intimate video with a 20-year-old college girl was found on several porn sites, police said, adding that they have arrested three youths, including a girl under the charges of abetment of suicide following a complaint from the family members of the deceased. (Representative Photo)

Police said that Deben Kalita was found dead in his house on Friday allegedly after his video surfaced on porn sites. After watching the video shown to them by the local residents, the family filed a complaint against the girl.

All three are aged between 20-21, police said, adding they used to make videos to earn money by uploading them on porn sites. The arrested youths have been identified as Darshana Bharali, Abhishek Kashyap and Kishalay Sarma, said police.

Jorhat district superintendent of police (SP) Mohanlal Meena said that in the initial investigation, it has been found that Bharali from Devicharan Barua Girls’ College and Kashyap from Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah Commerce College were in a relationship. The SP said that the duo used to make videos and Kashyap used to upload those on international porn sites.

The SP said that in this case, a video was uploaded to a (porn) site by someone known to Kashyap which was found by local residents who then showed it to Kalita. Facing embarrassment and disturbed after watching the video, Kalita was later late found dead inside his house, SP Meena added.

“He was disturbed about it and later found dead, which is suspected to be a suicide related to the video incident. Based on the complaint lodged by family members of Kalita, we arrested the girl and two others,” Meena said.

During the investigation, police found a large number of intimate videos of Darshana with different men on Kashyap’s laptop, said the SP.

“The videos were made with the same girl and different men. They might have earned money from those sites using these videos. We are investigating the bank details of these three as well,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, the girl has also lodged a complaint against Kashyap for uploading objectionable videos on illegal sites. “All the three are at a young age, we are investigating if there is another angle in this case,” the SP said.

Police said Kalita’s body was sent for post-mortem and the arrested youths will be produced before the court as per the procedure.