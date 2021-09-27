65-year-old protesting farmer ends life at Ludhiana toll barrier

Ludhiana A 65-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging himself from a pipe at a toll barrier near Ghulal village in Samrala late on Sunday. The victim hung himself from the pipe using a piece of cloth, farmers generally use to wrap around their heads.

He, along with other farmers, had been on protest against the three Central farm laws, at the barrier. His wife has been protesting at the Tikri border for the past ten months, and doing community service.

Farmers came to know about the incident on Monday morning, when they found his body. They say that had all retired into their tents about 10pm. Gurdeep Singh Giaspura, president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Qadian), claimed, “The farmer ended his life due to the attitude of the Centre over the farm laws. He was under mental stress.”

He added that his wife had been informed and she should reach Ludhiana on Tuesday. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.