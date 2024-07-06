6-storey building collapses in Surat; 15 injured, at least 4 feared trapped

Fifteen people have been injured and at least four people are feared trapped after a six-storey building collapsed at Sachin Pali village in Gujarat’s Surat following several days of incessant rain, said officials. The injured people have been rushed to a hospital, they added. Fire officials, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, rushed to the site and began working to clear the debris and rescue those trapped. (PTI)

Horrifying visuals from the scene showed the remains of the eight-year-old building, with large chunks of concrete slabs piled on top of each other in a mountain of debris. The building housed several textile workers and their families who rented apartments there.

Police officials familiar with the matter said the building was in a dilapidated state and the incident occurred around 3pm.

Rajesh Parmar, DCP Zone 6, Surat said no casualties have been reported so far. “One woman was rescued alive from the debris, while four to five others are still feared trapped inside, he said.

