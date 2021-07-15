6th pay panel report: Ludhiana MC employees to observe pen down strike today

In protest against the 6th pay commission recommendations and alleged pressure on municipal corporation (MC) employees to accept the same, the Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee has announced to go on pen-down strike for three hours (9 am till noon) on Thursday.

The members of the union handed over memorandums regarding the same to mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday and demanded that the employees should not be forced to accept the recommendations.

Union chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon stated that the employees’ unions in different departments across the state are protesting against the 6th pay commission report, and the MC employees have also opposed the same as the recommendations are not in favour of the employees.

Sekhon and Sahota said some of the senior officials in MC are trying to pressurise the employees by saying that their salaries won’t be released if they don’t accept the recommendations. The MC employees’ union stands united with other unions protesting against the report across the state, they added.

“The decision regarding further agitation will be taken after discussing the issue with the state level employees’ unions,” they added.