7 arrested for rape of 23-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

ByRitesh Mishra
Mar 06, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Police said that the woman had gone to attend a local fair along with her cousin on Saturday night when the incident took place

A 23-year-old old woman was gang raped by seven people including two minors when she had gone to attend a local fair in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Saturday night, officials said on Monday.

Police said all seven accused have been sent to judicial remand. (Representative Image)
Police said that all the accused were arrested by the Darba police and were booked under sections of rape.

Police said that the woman had gone to attend the Mavlipadar fair with her relative on March 4 when the incident took place. The accused chased the woman and threatened her relative. Subsequently, they took her near a pond and gang-raped her, police added.

“The incident took place on the night of March 4, when a married tribal woman went to Mavlipadar village ‘mela madai’ ( local fair). Late in the evening while she was having food in the outskirts of the village with her cousin, five men from a nearby village chased away her cousin and sexually assaulted the lady. Later two more accused also joined the gang,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range , Sunderaj P.

The IG further said that the members of the mela committee came to the rescue of the woman and apprehended a few accused from the spot itself and handed them over to the police.

“ During the course of investigation, the remaining accused were apprehended. All seven accused have been arrested and sent to judicial remand. All the accused and the survivor are from tribal community,” the IG said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

