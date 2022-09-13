7 charred to death in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire
Preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit caused the fire in the showroom and resulted in explosions of one vehicle after another
At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana’s Secunderabad late on Monday night.
“In all seven persons were killed. Some of them are charred to death in the hotel rooms and others succumbed to burns while trying to escape,” police commissioner C V Anand said.
Preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit caused the fire in the showroom and resulted in explosions of one vehicle after another. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel.
“Due to thick smoke billowing from the showroom, many of those lodged in the hotel suffocated and fell unconscious. At least five of them were charred in an unconscious state and some others who caught fire jumped out of the hotel rooms,” said a second police officer.
The injured were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where two of them succumbed. The condition of at least four others was said to be serious.
Fire brigade officer Mohan Rao said they saved 10 people from the hotel while others jumped out.
State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
Yadav said the injured were being provided the best treatment and that an inquiry has been ordered.
Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence
The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.
Sole chemist at GMSH-16: Chandigarh admn adds new clauses in tenders for new shops at 4 govt hospitals
Three days after it was found that the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was being operated by the same firm for the past 29 years, the UT administration on Monday added new clauses in the tenders for allotting new medical shops at city's four government hospitals. Minimum discount fixed The tenders also say that the medical shop will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week.
Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards
The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department, 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.
Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt
At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon. The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop.
