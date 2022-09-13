Home / Cities / Others / 7 charred to death in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire

7 charred to death in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire

others
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:12 AM IST

Preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit caused the fire in the showroom and resulted in explosions of one vehicle after another

Guests staying at a hotel were also trapped. (PTI)
Guests staying at a hotel were also trapped. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana’s Secunderabad late on Monday night.

“In all seven persons were killed. Some of them are charred to death in the hotel rooms and others succumbed to burns while trying to escape,” police commissioner C V Anand said.

Preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit caused the fire in the showroom and resulted in explosions of one vehicle after another. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel.

“Due to thick smoke billowing from the showroom, many of those lodged in the hotel suffocated and fell unconscious. At least five of them were charred in an unconscious state and some others who caught fire jumped out of the hotel rooms,” said a second police officer.

The injured were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where two of them succumbed. The condition of at least four others was said to be serious.

Fire brigade officer Mohan Rao said they saved 10 people from the hotel while others jumped out.

State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.

Yadav said the injured were being provided the best treatment and that an inquiry has been ordered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A senior GMADA officer said the entire layout plan will have to be changed and some approvals will also be required from the central government. (HT Photo)

    Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks

    Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.

  • In jail since her arrest on June 15, Kalyani has been charged under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)

    Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence

    The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.

  • As per the tender, no person/firm/company or any of its family members will be eligible to operate more than one shop on the campus of a particular hospital. (HT Photo)

    Sole chemist at GMSH-16: Chandigarh admn adds new clauses in tenders for new shops at 4 govt hospitals

    Three days after it was found that the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was being operated by the same firm for the past 29 years, the UT administration on Monday added new clauses in the tenders for allotting new medical shops at city's four government hospitals. Minimum discount fixed The tenders also say that the medical shop will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week.

  • NCC cadets enjoying the rain at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards

    The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department, 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.

  • At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon. (HT Photi)

    Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt

    At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon. The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out