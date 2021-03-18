7 Covid care centres, with total bed capacity of 1,550, to be activated in city: mayor

PUNE Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol declared on Thursday, that Covid care centres will be activated in various parts of the city, with a total bed capacity of 1,550.

He also announced that the Jumbo Covid care centre at COEP will be operational from Monday, with 100 oxygen beds in the first phase active.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will run the Jumbo facility on its own. PMRDA will not be a partner. From Monday, 100 oxygen beds will be available at the COEP jumbo facility. In next two-three days seven Covid care centres will be activated in various parts of the city, with a collective capacity of 1,550 beds,” said Mohol.

Currently, a total of 3,978 beds are allocated for Covid patients in Pune. This covers government and private hospitals.

In PMC limits there are a total of 881 beds allocated for Covid patients.

At government hospitals, of the 659 allocated oxygen beds, 69 are currently vacant.

Of 85 allocated ICU beds with ventilators in government hospitals, 33 are vacant.

A total of 3,097 beds are allocated for Covid patients in private hospitals. Of these, 1,618 are allocated isolation beds with oxygen, 580 of which are vacant. Of the 235 allocated ICU beds with ventilators in private hospitals, 73 are vacant.

According the PMC report on March 10, the number of critical patients was 364 and patients on oxygen support, was 721.

The numbers increased on March 17 to 425 as critical, and 805 on oxygen support.

“Currently 2,900-3,000 beds are occupied. Patients who need critical and oxygen care can get beds in hospitals,” Mohol added.

PMC health authorities say that they are in talks with private hospitals to increase the availability of beds. “We get calls from patients, but they want beds in specific hospitals. If beds are not available, how can they admit? Through the war room we divert the patient to another hospital where beds are available. We are constantly talking to private hospitals to increase the bed numbers,” said Manisha Naik assistant medical officer, PMC.

Covid care Centres to open in the city

Rakshak nagar - 200 beds

Pathare stadium, Kharadi - 300 beds

Baner - 300 beds

Bankar school, Hadapsar – 300 beds

Sant Dnyaneshwar hostel, Yerwada

- 350 beds

Sinhagad road – 100 beds

Jumbo facilities

COEP Jumbo hospital - 200 oxygen beds; 100 in first phase