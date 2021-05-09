7 months on, one held for ASI’s murder in Tarn Taran

Victim Gurdeep Singh, 57, who was posted at the Civil Lines in Tarn Taran, was gunned down by two unidentified bike-borne men after he resisted their snatching bid near Kakka Kandiala village.

The accused, who has landed in the police net, has been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Bobby of Bandala village in Tarn Taran. As per the police, Jobanjit had carried out the crime along with one Lovedeep Singh of None village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said a team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP-PIB) Ravisher Singh, had tracked down the accused with the help of technical evidence. He added that after the crime, the duo had left the state to avoid being traced.

“We laid a trap to bring Jobanjit to Jalandhar. As soon as he reached here, we arrested him,” said the SSP.

As per the deceased cop’s son, Manpreet Singh, 19, who was present at the scene of crime, the duo had waylaid them when they were on their way back home. “When the accused tried to snatch my mobile phone, my father fought back. One of the accused shot my father thrice and then assaulted me with an iron rod,” said Manpreet. The case against the accused was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 379-B (snatching with force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tarn Taran Sadar police station.

Victim Gurdeep Singh, 57, who was posted at the Civil Lines in Tarn Taran, was gunned down by two unidentified bike-borne men after he resisted their snatching bid near Kakka Kandiala village. The accused, who has landed in the police net, has been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Bobby of Bandala village in Tarn Taran. As per the police, Jobanjit had carried out the crime along with one Lovedeep Singh of None village. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruman H Nimbale said a team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP-PIB) Ravisher Singh, had tracked down the accused with the help of technical evidence. He added that after the crime, the duo had left the state to avoid being traced. “We laid a trap to bring Jobanjit to Jalandhar. As soon as he reached here, we arrested him,” said the SSP. As per the deceased cop’s son, Manpreet Singh, 19, who was present at the scene of crime, the duo had waylaid them when they were on their way back home. “When the accused tried to snatch my mobile phone, my father fought back. One of the accused shot my father thrice and then assaulted me with an iron rod,” said Manpreet. The case against the accused was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 379-B (snatching with force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tarn Taran Sadar police station.