7 off-duty soldiers targeted in Kashmir since 2017

The killing of an army havaldar outside his house in Jablipora of South Kashmir on Friday once again raised concerns over the safety of local soldiers in their off-duty hours.

As per information, there have been at least six attacks on army men in their off-duty hours since 2017. The militants had either abducted or killed the soldiers in or near their house.

Friday’s attack is suspected to have been carried out by gunmen affiliated to Lashkar e Toiba.

Havaldar Saleem Akhoon, 43, was on leave when he was attacked outside his house in Jablipora by unidentified gunmen. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A defense spokesman said that army soldiers have to follow the set guidelines when on leave.

A senior army officer said the army had, in the past, issued several guidelines for local soldiers who live in areas where there is militant presence. “Many times, militants take advantage of the situation when soldiers on leave violate the guidelines,” he said.

Army pays tributes to slain soldier

The Army on Saturday paid floral tributes to Havildar Saleem Akhoon, a day after he was shot dead by militants. In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the nation, an army spokesman said. Akhoon is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

“The mortal remains of Akhoon were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing,” the spokesman said.

Other six army personnel who faced attacks

Aug 2, 2020: Naik Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), of Reshipora, Shopian, went missing. Militants claimed to have killed him after his abduction but his body has so far not been found.

June 6, 2020: Havaldar Manzoor Ahmed Beg of 162 Inf Bn JAK LI, who was attached with 34 Rashtriya Rifles of Sadura, Anantnag, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

April 12, 2020: Militants had fired upon Abdul Hamid Mantoo, an ex-serviceman (162 Inf Bn (TA), at his residence in Buchru of south Kashmir. Mantoo had retired from the active services in 2019. After investigation, the army said three militants were responsible for the attack on the former soldier.

Nov 16, 2019: Four Hizbul Mujahideen militants entered the house of rifleman Preetveer Singh of 162 Inf Bn (TA) and threatened him by firing three to four rounds near the old airfield area.

Sept 17, 2018: Lance Naik, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik was killed by militants inside his house when he had come home after his son’s untimely death in south Kashmir.

In 2017, a young army officer, Lieutenant Umar Fayaz was abducted from the house of his maternal uncle in South Kashmir and killed by the unidentified militants.