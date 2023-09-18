7 villagers held on conversion charges in Rai Bareli

LUCKNOW The Lalganj police unit in Rai Bareli district has arrested seven villagers on charges of converting people to Christianity by enticing them with promises of English education and good food. All seven were arrested on Sunday evening from a house in village Adilabad under Lalganj Kotwali. (HT Photo)

All seven were arrested on Sunday evening from a house in village Adilabad under Lalganj Kotwali. Those arrested have been identified as Ram Ratan Shankar, Laxmi Shankar, Rajendra Sewak, Pawan Kishan, Rahul Prasad, Virendra Lal, and Akhilesh Kumar.

Police also recovered religious books from the house. On Sunday evening, villagers told the police about conversion activities taking place in a house in village Adilabad under the Lalganj Kotwali area.

After receiving the information, circle officer Mahipal Pathak and Kotwal Shiv Shankar Singh reached the house and arrested seven individuals allegedly involved in conversion.

According to Pathak, based on the information provided by those arrested, the conversion racket will be exposed. The police have lodged an FIR, and an investigation is currently underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON