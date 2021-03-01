70-year-old woman’s throat slit at her Kalyan apartment

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat late Saturday evening. Hansaben Pravin Thakkar used to live alone on the ground floor of a residential complex at Datta Ali, Tilak Chowk, Kalyan (West)

“We have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and started an investigation. The family members are being questioned too. The woman lived alone in the house, according to the family members,” said Yashwant Chavan, senior inspector, Bazarpeth police station.

Police said the victim’s daughter tried calling her and went to the apartment when she did not answer the phone. The daughter found the woman lying in a pool of blood and informed the police around 10pm on Saturday. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to Rukmini Bai Hospital for a post-mortem.

“We are yet to find a clue about the crime. All angles are being investigated. No valuables are missing as they were kept at the daughter’s place,” said inspector Chavan.

Mithul Thakkar, a relative of the woman, said, “We have no clue what went wrong at the house when she was alone. We all live in Kalyan. As soon as I got to know, I rushed to her house. The police is investigating the matter. Thakkar had two daughters who are married and live nearby.”

Kalyan deputy commissioner Vivek Pansare said that they are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder. “We are also checking the CCTV footage of the premise. Two cameras at the nearby Ram mandir and another behind the building were not functioning. We are also questioning the family members,” he said.