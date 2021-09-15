Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 71K diyas to be lit up in Varanasi temple on Modi’s 71st birthday
others

71K diyas to be lit up in Varanasi temple on Modi’s 71st birthday

Seventy-one kilogram of laddus will be distributed in each of the eight assembly constituencies of Varanasi,” the UP BJP leader said.
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Students from Gurukul School of Art draw a painting of PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in Mumbai. (HT File Photo)

Seventy-one thousand diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit up at the Bharat Mata Temple in Kashi to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

“Earthen diyas will also be lit up in every Kashi house,” UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge Sunil Ojha said on Wednesday. Ojha said this in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, during a meeting with the BJP workers in Kashi.

“A 71-meter-long ‘chunari’ will be offered to ‘Ma Ganga and aarti will be performed in 71 temples of Varanasi. Seventy-one kilogram of laddus will be distributed in each of the eight assembly constituencies of Varanasi,” the UP BJP leader said.

Ojha said that a number of other events will also be held to mark the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GNDU pioneering course to train teachers for kids with disabilities

Yogi announces launch of UP Matra Bhumi Yojana

Panipat acid attack victim awaits justice

Among 19 metro cities, crime rate in Delhi highest in 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP