75 Aam Aadmi clinics to be set up in Punjab, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the setting up of 75 Aam Aadmi clinics in the state.

He made this announcement while addressing a state level function on the occasion of 75th Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

He also heaped praises on the youths serving the Indian Army from the state.

“Every village of Punjab has a memorial of the martyrs who had fought for independence. In the present scenario, Punjabi youths serving the Indian army are protecting the borders, “said the chief minister.

During the function, people wearing black shirts, t-shirts and black turbans were reportedly denied entry to the stadium.

Though the government made masks compulsory at the public places following increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, most of the top leaders and officials were not wearing a mask during the function.

