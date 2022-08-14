16 new medical colleges to come up in Punjab in next 5 years: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will construct 16 new medical colleges in the state during the next five years. He said this move will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25 thus transforming Punjab into a hub of medical education.

The CM said this while chairing a meeting to review the status of upcoming five new medical colleges at Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla. He said that the state has a glorious legacy of producing world-class doctors across the globe and even today a large number of students pursue medical education to become qualified doctors from here. Lamenting that none of the successive governments in the state have focused on establishing quality medical colleges in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said that as a result of this, a large number of students have to go abroad for pursuing medical education. He said students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine.

The chief minister said that students aspiring to become doctors, will be provided quality medical education in the proposed medical colleges. Dwelling on the agenda, Bhagwant Mann ordered that process of creating posts for medical college Sangrur must be completed at the earliest. He also asked public works department (PWD) to ensure quality work and adhering to timelines, adding that broad timelines should be made by all concerned to ensure timely start of the admission in next session.

For upcoming medical college at SAS Nagar Mohali, the CM ordered priority construction of additional hospital and hostels as required for next year, saying it should be expedited with proper adherence to timelines. Likewise, he asked the PWD to expedite process of floating tenders for upgradation and construction work on Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur medical colleges. Bhagwant Mann also directed the department to immediately start process of initiating work on medical college Malerkotla.