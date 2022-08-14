16 new medical colleges to come up in Punjab in next 5 years: CM Bhagwant Mann
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government will construct 16 new medical colleges in the state during the next five years. He said this move will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25 thus transforming Punjab into a hub of medical education.
The CM said this while chairing a meeting to review the status of upcoming five new medical colleges at Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla. He said that the state has a glorious legacy of producing world-class doctors across the globe and even today a large number of students pursue medical education to become qualified doctors from here. Lamenting that none of the successive governments in the state have focused on establishing quality medical colleges in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said that as a result of this, a large number of students have to go abroad for pursuing medical education. He said students aspiring to pursue medical education will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine.
The chief minister said that students aspiring to become doctors, will be provided quality medical education in the proposed medical colleges. Dwelling on the agenda, Bhagwant Mann ordered that process of creating posts for medical college Sangrur must be completed at the earliest. He also asked public works department (PWD) to ensure quality work and adhering to timelines, adding that broad timelines should be made by all concerned to ensure timely start of the admission in next session.
For upcoming medical college at SAS Nagar Mohali, the CM ordered priority construction of additional hospital and hostels as required for next year, saying it should be expedited with proper adherence to timelines. Likewise, he asked the PWD to expedite process of floating tenders for upgradation and construction work on Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur medical colleges. Bhagwant Mann also directed the department to immediately start process of initiating work on medical college Malerkotla.
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
