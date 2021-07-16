75% work on Belapur-Uran railway corridor in Navi Mumbai completed: Central Railway

The second phase of the new Belapur-Uran suburban railway corridor project is nearing completion. Seventy-five percent of work on the railway line has been completed so far.

The second phase of the corridor is being constructed between Kharkopar and Uran railway stations and is expected to be completed by 2023. The first phase of the project – 12.5-km Belapur and Kharkopar railway route – started in November 2018.

After its completion, the railway corridor will facilitate direct commute between Mumbai and Uran and connect to the new Navi Mumbai international airport as well as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Two major bridges, two road under bridges and four road over bridges are being constructed between Kharkopar and Uran stations as part of work in the second phase.

“The work on the 14.6km-long railway line is ongoing and 75% has been completed,” said a senior Central Railway (CR) official.

The railway line was sanctioned in 1967. The estimated cost of the Belapur- Uran railway project is ₹1,782 crore. The project has been undertaken on a cost-sharing basis, with the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) bearing 66% of expenses and CR 34%. Cidco will develop a 3-km parcel of land for the corridor.

Five railway stations – Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran – are being constructed along the railway line, as part of expanding the Mumbai suburban train network’s in Navi Mumbai.

A rail over rail (ROR) is being constructed between Gavan and Ranjanpada railway stations. The zonal railway will be launching girders for the construction of ROR.

“The second girder for the construction of ROR will be launched soon,” said the senior CR official.