A group of 76 foreigners from 40 countries performed pind daan (ritual offering to ancestors) at the Vishnupad Temple and other sacred sites in Gaya on Monday.

76 foreigners from 40 countries perform Pind Daan in Gaya Ji

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They also performed tarpan and pind daan for those who lost their lives in conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The men and women, hailing from countries including the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Russia, and Japan, had arrived to attend the International Sanatan Virat Conference being held in Bodh Gaya on Buddha Purnima.

They offered prayers and paid homage at the sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu, said Gayapal (Gaya priest) Chhotu Barik, who officiated the rituals along with Mohan Barik and Kamal Barik.

Barik added that the group performed the prescribed rituals at the Falgu River, Vishnupad Temple, and Akshayavat (the sacred banyan tree).

It is believed that performing tarpan and pind daan in Gaya helps the souls of the deceased attain moksha (salvation). Driven by this belief, Hindus, as well as followers of other faiths from across the world, visit the city to perform these rituals for their departed loved ones.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

gaya See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON