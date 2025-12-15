76 women apply for UPSRTC bus conductor post in Prayagraj region

For the second consecutive year, women candidates have shown interest in working as bus conductors in the Prayagraj region of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Of the 200 contractual posts advertised, 76 applications have come from women. In total, nearly 1,100 applications were received for the positions. (Pic for representation only)

Several women applicants are members of self-help groups or have undergone training under programmes like NCC, NSS, Scout-Guide, and the Skill Development Mission. The minimum eligibility criteria include passing Class 12 and holding a DOEACC-recognised CCC diploma.

Regional manager RK Singh said, “This is the second year women are applying for the role, which earlier had only male applicants.” A selection committee headed by nodal officer ARM Prashant Dixit is currently screening applications at the Prayag Depot workshop. Eligible candidates will receive appointment letters within a week, Singh added.

Once appointed, women conductors will undergo training in ticket machine operation, passenger interaction, and other service-related tasks. They will be deployed on both ordinary and AC buses.

Singh further explained, “We generally assign women staff day shifts ending by 8 pm. However, when required, they also perform night duties on long-distance routes within the state.”

Last year, around 68 women conductors were appointed.

The application process concluded on December 10, and soon, selected women will join the workforce.