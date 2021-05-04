7,928 fresh Covid cases and 53 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

PUNE Pune district reported 7,928 fresh Covid cases and 53 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Pune district has a total of 8,80,545 Covid cases. Of this, 7,61,187 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 9,827 deaths in the district. At present, there are 1,09,531 active cases in Pune district.

Of the 53 deaths were reported in the district on Tuesday, 28 were in Pune rural and 25 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No deaths were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 4,45,114 Covid cases and 5,695 deaths till Tuesday. Whereas PCMC has reported 2,13,913 cases so far and a total of 1,526 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 2,21,518 total cases so far and 2,549 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state health department, 65,934 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 41,07,092. The recovery rate in the state is 85.16%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 39,36,323 people are in home quarantine and 30,355 people are in institutional quarantine.

