8 arrested in Rajasthan for making obscene videos, extorting money from people

The Rajasthan police have arrested eight people from Alwar for blackmailing and extorting money. The arrested accused have confessed they extorted ₹15 crore from people across the country and an American in Texas.

The police has recovered ₹1.87 lakh cash, a luxury car, 12 mobile phones and three ATM cards from the accused.

Alwar superintendent of police Tejaswini Gautam said they learnt about a mobile number through which was being used to cheat people. They formed a special team and one of the constables sent a message to that number. While chatting with the constable, the accused made a video of the screen showing an obscene video, later threatening to make the video viral, and seeking ₹10,000 from the constable.

Gautam said the mobile’s location was traced and a car was intercepted near Rupbas bridge. Three of the accused -- Sajid (20), Ashfaq (20) and Rashid (21) were in the car and the constable’s video was on one of their phones. Interrogation revealed five more people were involved in the racket. The police then arrested Shohaib (28), Saif (26), Akram (33), Moin (23) and Moin (20).

The SP said that gang first trapped people on social media. Then they shared obscene clips with their victims and made their videos watching them. They demanded money with the threat of making those clips viral if not paid.

Gautam said the arrested accused have accepted duping people of ₹15 crore. They also confessed to making a nude video of a person from Texas city in America and many people.They also claimed that a sizeable chunk of the population in their village is involved in such a crime.