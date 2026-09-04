8 held for killing Bihar man in Delhi over rivalry

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested eight people in connection with the shootout of a 28-year-old man from Bihar’s Supaul district at a warehouse in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur in July, in an alleged gang rivalry.

Police said the murder conspiracy was hatched in Bihar by two key conspirators (Photo for representation)

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Police said the murder conspiracy was hatched in Bihar by two key conspirators, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, and that they lured the victim to Delhi to settle the longstanding dispute.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said the Pul Prahladpur police station received information on July 28 about a firing at a rented warehouse in the Lal Kuan area. When police reached the scene, they found 28-year-old Mohammad Irshad Alam alias Guddu Badshah and another person with gunshot injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Badshah was declared dead. A case of murder, attempted murder and the Arms Act was registered.

“Initially, the injured person projected himself as a victim. However, his interrogation revealed his alleged role in the conspiracy, and he was arrested,” said the DCP.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe revealed that the murder allegedly stemmed from an old rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe revealed that the murder allegedly stemmed from an old rivalry. {{/usCountry}}

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Police arrested the other seven suspects in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. They were identified as a 25-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man.

The DCP said two of the accused were also found to have criminal antecedents, including their alleged involvement in a murder case registered in Supaul.