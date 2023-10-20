8 months on, Ambala school students still in unsafe rooms

Eight months after several government primary schools in Ambala were declared unsafe, the process to demolish unsafe rooms in at least six government primary schools is yet to begin.

Students sitting at an ‘unsafe building’ of a government school in Ambala. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, the education department had identified 330 classrooms of a total of 90 government schools unsafe across the district including, Mirzapur, Matheri Jattan, Lakhnaura Sahib, Rawalon, Police Lines, and Kalrehri villages of Ambala-1 block.

While the other rooms were razed, 19 unsafe rooms in six primary schools still need to be demolished.

The list of unsafe rooms was sent by the office of district project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha to the public works department (buildings and roads) to fix the reserve price for the unsafe rooms.

At Government Primary School in Rawalon village of Ambala-1 block, nearly 45 students of different classes are forced to study inside unsafe buildings and sometimes in the open.

Parents complained that their wards are forced to study under such unsafe structures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Villagers led by panch Gurcharan Singh reached the deputy commissioner’s office last week demanding an early redressal of their issue.

Singh said that he made repeated rounds of the education department’s office at Shiksha Sadan and PWD office to get the primary school’s building demolished, but to no avail.

“Students have no other option except these rooms as there is no other building nearby. There are 40-45 students at the school till class 5th. What if any untoward incident takes place at the school? The department should take early measures,” he added.

Sudhir Kalra, district elementary education officer (DEEO), Ambala, said that reminders were sent twice in May and in July to the PWD requesting the reserve price for the unsafe rooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After getting the reserve price, the school management committees concerned will demolish the structure at the earliest so that the education of the students continues in a safe environment,” he said.

Raj Kumar, executive engineer, PWD, remained unavailable for comment.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!