8 months on, Rohtak contractual supervisors still await salaries

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The supervisors are working in the agriculture corporation and farmer welfare department, Rohtak (Haryana) since August last year but their payments have not been made. They alleged that the senior officials have failed to fix their DC rate. (AFP)

As many as 50 contractual supervisors working in the department of agriculture corporation and farmer welfare in Rohtak said that they are still waiting for their salaries for the last eight months.

The supervisors are working in the department since August last year but their payments have not been made. They alleged that the senior officials have failed to fix their DC rate.

“On April 12, we had received a salary of 12,700 for a month, which is lower than a labourer’s income. The supervisors working in other districts had received a monthly salary of 24,065 but senior officials did not pay any heed to our demands,” they said.

“Due to their negligence, our salary is stuck and we received only 12,700 for a month. We will not accept this. If our demands are not me, we will go on an indefinite strike,” they added.

Three supervisors had even resigned from their post after their salaries were not paid.

Rohtak deputy director (agriculture) Rohtash said that he has informed the senior officials about the matter and the supervisors will get their dues after finalisation of DC rate.

