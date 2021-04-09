8 seized vehicles used by ex-Mumbai cop are worth 1.5 crore in market

The eight vehicles that have been seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in their probe into the Antilia explosives scare and the Mansukh Hiran death case are said to be collectively worth over ₹1.5 crore in the second-hand vehicles’ market. The vehicles were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze – the police officer suspended and arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia case.

During investigation, NIA discovered that though Vaze used all the eight high-end vehicles, only an Outlander seized was registered on his name.

He had sold the Outlander to his former colleague, assistant inspector Prakash Howal, who was then attached to the crime intelligence unit.

The first vehicle seized in the case, a Scorpio, was registered in the name of a Navi Mumbai resident, but was in Hiran’s possession since the past three years.

Hiran’s body was found near Retibunder in Mumbra creek on March 5. The anti-terrorism squad, which was earlier probing the case, was informed by Hiran’s wife Vimla that Vaze was using the Scorpio since last November till February 5.

After taking over the probe, NIA on March 9 seized an Innova (MH01-ZA- 403) from the motor transport department at Nagpada. The car belongs to Mumbai Police and was given to CIU, which Vaze headed, for official purposes. This is the same Innova which was found trailing the explosive-laden Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia in south Mumbai. The police had claimed that after parking the Scorpio, Vaze boarded the Innova and left the spot.

NIA believes that Hiran was likely killed in the car and his body later dumped near Retibunder. The agency also discovered that Vaze was using several high-end cars and would bring them to his office in the police commissionerate premises.

On March 16, NIA seized the third vehicle – a black Mercedes Benz with registration number (MH 18 BR 9095) from a parking area near Mumbai Police commissioner’s office. The agency found an invoice of ₹28 lakh of the car’s purchase. While conducting a search of Vaze’s office at CIU, the car’s key was also recovered. The vehicle is registered on a Dhule-based tour operator’s name. He had said he had nothing to do with Vaze and had sold the vehicle in February to a car-trading site.

Two days after seizing the Mercedes Benz, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (MH02-CC-0101) was seized from outside Vaze’s Saket building in Thane.

The same day, a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI (MH43- AR -8697), owned by a construction firm in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was also seized. The vehicle was bought on February 18, 2015. However, its link to Sachin Vaze is as yet to be ascertained.

On March 23, the ATS seized a Volvo XC90, registered on the name of a Navi Mumbai developer. The car was sold to a Thane resident who was allegedly Vaze’s business partner.

A week later, NIA seized the seventh high-end car, a Mitsubishi Outlander (MH01 AX 2627) which had been parked on a road at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai for a month. It is registered in Vaze’s name. Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was being used by a crime branch officer, assistant police inspector Howal, who is said to have purchased the car from Vaze at ₹1.50 lakh. The vehicle was bought in June 2011.

On April 6, NIA seized a bike, Benelli DSK TNT 600GT, which is registered in the name of a Thane woman, who was seen in the CCTV grab with Vaze at a five-star hotel, with a cash-counting machine.