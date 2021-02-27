80 illegal structures razed in anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

PUNE An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sagar Colony in Kothrud, on Saturday.

The action was taken against at least 70 to 80 illegal shanties, homes and shops, said officials.

Madhav Jagtap, PMC encroachment department, said, “These properties were becoming a hurdle for road widening. They all were illegal and obstructing the road.”

Jagtap said PMC undertook the drive with the help of the police. “The police force was on the spot so the process was smooth. We used the JCB for removing the shops.”