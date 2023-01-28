80 Myanmar nationals held in Manipur for illegal immigration to India

Eighty Myanmar nationals, including seven juveniles, have been arrested and detained in Manipur for illegal immigration to India, police said on Saturday.

The development comes five days after three Myanmar nationals escaped from a temporary jail in the northeastern border state.

The 80 Myanmar nationals were arrested during a search operation by combined teams of the Tengnoupal district administration and police in between Lhangcham and T Motha village near the Indo-Myanmar international border under Moreh police station, located about 110km south of Imphal on Thursday afternoon, people familiar with the development said.

The full verification of the arrested persons were conducted at the police station and produced before the court, the people said.

“After obtaining necessary formalities, they were taken to Imphal for further necessary steps,” a police official said when contacted on phone.

They have been detained at the Foreigner Detention Centre, Sajiwa at the newly constructed unused building in Sajiwa prison complex, located in the outskirts of Imphal, people familiar with the development claimed.

On January 22,three Myanmarese nationals who were under judicial custody escaped from Sadbhavna Mandap which was used as a temporary jail in Manipur’s Churachandpur district which borders Myanmar.

Police officials familiar with the development said the three Myanmarese, namely Wimnintay (28) Win Naing Thon (27) and Biaka (17), were detained under the Foreigner Act for illegally entering India and detained at the Temporary Jail of the Churachandpur district. The Churachandpur district police are investigating the matter.

Win Naing Thon and Winmintay had been at the Temporary jail since April 4, 2021, Biaka was detained on March 29 last year.

Manipur’s five districts--Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Ukhrul-- share a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar.

In June last year,Manipur police teams had also apprehended 80 Myanmar nationals, including 20 children, from different locations of Churachandpur district during a daylight operation.

All the apprehended persons, including 25 men and 35 women, failed to produce valid documents to justify their presence in Indian territory, and disclosed that they were all citizens of Myanmar.